HOUSE OF LORDS Streaming New Song “Hit The Wall”

Saint Of The Lost Souls, the tenth studio album from House Of Lords, will be released on March 24th. The album track “Hit The Wall” is available for streaming below.

Recorded and produced by the band’s singer and mastermind James Christian, this collection of songs has an incredible flow of up-tempo and mid-tempo rockers mixed with power ballads, which lean a bit more toward keyboards this time around, but without compromising the band's trademark sound which is based around Jimi Bell’s guitar.

Saint Of The Lost Souls is already one of the years most anticipated melodic rock releases and will not disappoint fans of the band or genre. James Christian's well crafted and smooth vocals bring the band's craft to new heights. Guitarist Jimi Bell is on fire and the melodic riffs throughout the album will leave you breathless. A new addition on bass is Chris Tristram, who is no stranger to the rock community. His solid performance adds another dimension to the sound and BJ Zampa brings a solid and powerful rhythm foundation to House Of Lords.

House Of Lords debuted in 1989 with the release of their self-titled album, a record which is still regarded as one of the best arena rock releases of the 80’s. The colossal sound, the soaring vocals of James Christian and instrumental capabilities of the band (which featured ex-Angel and Giuffria keyboardist, Gregg Giuffria, along with luminaries Lanny Cordola, Chuck Wright and Ken Mary), were reminiscent of such frontrunners as Whitesnake/David Coverdale, Deep Purple, and Van Halen and immediately brought the band to the attention of the music media and fans.

With their sophomore release, Sahara, House Of Lords had considerable radio and video chart success with their cover of Blind Faith’s “Can't Find My Way Home”. After a tour with Nelson in 1991, the group disbanded, eventually coming back together with a new lineup (featuring original members Giuffria and Christian) in 1992 with Demon's Down. With the change in musical climate at the time, House Of Lords went into hibernation until the original lineup came back together in 2000, releasing the controversial Power And The Myth, an album which featured a sound leaning more towards progressive hard rock with 70’s rock influences. After a short European tour, singer James Christian decided to go back to the trademark arena rock sound of House Of Lords, putting together a new lineup with the blessing of founding member Gregg Giuffria, who opted out right before the release of Power And The Myth. New members Jimi Bell on guitars and B.J. Zampa on drums supplied a true powerhouse sound to the fifth studio album, World Upside Down, a record which caused a real stir in the hard rock and melodic rock scenes. That album was followed up by the equally impressive Come To My Kingdom in 2008, Cartesian Dreams in 2009, Big Money in 2011, and Precious Metal in 2014.

The band has toured relentlessly in Europe and the States in support of their releases and have now become a true staple of the hard rock scene on both continents. House Of Lords stands for superb hooks and majestic atmospheres that bring back the memories of their stellar debut album, monumental guitar riffs and a production to die for. All these ingredients you will find on Saint Of The Lost Souls which shines from the first second to the last.

Tracklisting:

“Harlequin”

“Oceans Divide”

“Hit The Wall”

“Saint Of The Lost Souls”

“The Sun Will Never Set Again”

“New Day Breakin’”

“Reign Of Fire”

“Concussion”

“Art Of Letting Go”

“Grains Of Sand”

“The Other Option”

“Hit The Wall”:

“Harlequin” video:

“Oceans Divide”: