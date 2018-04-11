Houston’s MASQUED Release Debut Album The Light In The Dark

Sleaszy Rider Records recently released the debut album from Masqued, the Houston, Texas based female-fronted progressive / power metal band.

Masqued guitarist Eric Halpern has checked in with the following comment:

"After a long wait, we are proud to have the Masqued debut CD released in full digipack glory! Thanks to all worldwide metal fans for checking us out, and we sincerely hope you enjoy it! We will playing our first show in Europe this fall at the Female Metal Event in Eindhoven, and hope to see you there!”

Tracklisting:

“A New Beginning”

“The Light In The Dark”

“The Call”

“Let Go”

“Hypnotized”

“Bullet By Bullet”

“The Other Side”

“Broken”

“Rise Up”

“The Light In The Dark” video: