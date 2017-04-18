How Does ALICE COOPER Relax? “I Do Watch A Lot Of TV” – Ask Alice Episode Streaming

In the latest installment of Ask Alice, Alice Cooper discusses how he relaxes and he reveals that he likes to watch a lot of TV. Watch Episode 20 below:

Alice Cooper will tour Australia in October to mark the 40th anniversary of his first tour down under. Alice will be joined on the tour by special guest Ace Frehley, the former KISS guitarist, reports NEWS.com.au.

This will be Alice Cooper’s 13th Australian tour. He will play Perth Arena on October 17th, Thebarton Theatre in Adelaide on October 19th, Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on October 20th, Hordern Pavilion in Sydney on October 21st, AIS Arena in Canberra on October 23rd, Newcastle Entertainment Centre on October 24th and Brisbane Convention Centre on October 25th. Tickets go on sale April 28th.

Alice Cooper performs next on April 21st at Beau Rivage Theatre in Biloxi, MS. Find the full live itinerary at this location.

Spooky Pinball LLC will release an Alice Cooper pinball machine, Alice Cooper’s Nightmare Castle, in this fall. A teaser video for the upcoming game can be seen below.

Says Spooky Pinball LLC: “YES! We are doing Alice Cooper's Nightmare Castle. Here's what we can say for now. Lots of classic and modern Alice Cooper music! NOT a "greatest hits" package, (of course it has Coop favorites) but we selected what fits an awesome Spooky monster filled adventure game.

“Matt Montgomery (Piggy D from Rob Zombie's band) is doing some awesome instrumental spooky ambiance music. Jeff Zornow is the artist doing the bad ass retro comic style artwork you see in the backglass. That theme carries through the entire game.”

Watch the teaser and stay tuned for more details.