How To Make Your Next Gig Even More Hardcore? Answer: With Metal Bingo

The metal concert… We both know there’s nothing quite like it. The smells… The sounds… The sights. But what if you could make that night even more wild by playing’ Metal Bingo’? It’s an unlikely combination and I know what you’re probably thinking I’ve gone crazy, but hear me out...

You may not know but there’s loads of different types of these hilarious bingo sheets out there including human bingo for the types of people you meet, A Christmas bingo to play at festive times and even a LinkedIn bingo for the business professionals.

Well, one of these funny bingo games is called Metal bingo. Yep, someone invented a bingo based around a metal concert and it’s as brilliant, funny and painfully true as you imagine. Who’d have thought it – the worlds of bingo and heavy metal could collide in such a good way.

As you can see in the picture, the metal bingo grid has things you experience and see at your average metal concert: you tick them off hoping to get either a line, two lines or a full house. It’s a fun little game you can play next time you take a breather from the mosh pit at the next gig you go to.





Some of my favorite squares are:

Shoe lost in mosh pit: I think we can all relate to this – with all the action and limbs flailing around in a pit, it’s not hard to lose an item of clothing, your phone or even your glasses as happened to me at a heated BMTH gig.

Karate in mosh pit: There’s always one guy who thinks he’s a top notch extra from a martial arts movie – the guy everyone is actively trying to avoid – throwing wild karate moves only seen in movies at everyone near him.

Bassist who actually does something: Bit of a running gag this one – There will be the lead guitar wind milling whilst they’re shredding, the drummer going absolutely mental on the Bass drum and toms… and then there’s the bassist stood doing not much, looking kind of bored.

Group of kids wearing the headliners shirt: Lastly, I bet you’ll see the group of kids right up at the front of the gig, sweating in their band merch whilst practically spilling over the railing and hoping a bit of the bands front persons spit lands on them.

I think it would be hard not to fill the card at your next gig. Don your merch, maybe hide some booze in a hip flask and then rock up knowing it’s going to be a wild night no matter what happens. Hell, you could even turn metal bingo into a drinking game with your pals – prizes for the first person to get a line, two lines and a full house.