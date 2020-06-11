How to Stay Safe When Shopping Online

Nowadays, you can shop online at the convenience of your home and even get products delivered to you. It is these kinds of advantages that have made us fall in love with online shopping. As a rule of thumb, though, it is always good to take precautions as you shop online. You don’t want to lose money or fall prey to cybercriminals. Let us highlight some tips to help you do your online shopping smartly and stay safe.

Only shop in secure websites

Unfortunately, not all websites are entirely safe to buy from. Some can spread malware to your devices or present loopholes that can be used to steal your personal information. You, therefore, need to be sure that the site you are shopping in is secure. Luckily, some signs can help you identify a secure website. The URL of an excellent online shop should have an ‘s,’ in the http-as in https. This is a good sign that your data is encrypted as you transact with the shop.

Extra tips:

* Look out for the website privacy policy to see if the website protects your data.

* A good shop should also have a trust seal on the website from a security partner to assure you of security.

Protect your passwords

It is possible that a hacker can get into your online shop account and steal your personal information. Ensure you use different passwords for different websites as hackers will try to use one password to take control of other accounts. Ensure you use strong password combinations as you create accounts online.

Be careful about how much personal information you share

Some online dealers will ask for personal information to make your experience online more personalized. However, it would help if you were careful with how much personal information you share with them. Remember, criminals can take advantage of your personal information to access your bank account or obtain loans or credit cards in your name. If a dealer asks for details like pins or security numbers, this should be a red flag.

Be smart with online deals.

As an online shopper, you need to be careful to avoid rogue online deals. If a website offers to sell goods at reduced prices, watch out as it can be a strategy for scammers to nab you. Find the best deals from legit sites from trusted sources. For example, you can use the RONA discount flyer where you can find legit deals from the store. Legit offers from credible sources will secure your cash from theft and save you money as you shop. Beware of coupon scams that are also on the rise with the aim of stealing your data.

Avoid clicking on untrusted pop-ups.

Online dealers can generate pop-up ads like a flyer, catalogue, or a newsletter to offer the buyer with additional information. However, some could be insecure and generated by cybercriminals for frauds like phishing attacks. Fortunately, you can be able to notice malicious ads. They look unprofessional, have grammatical errors, and do not match your browser history, etc.

Just be keen to spot anything out of the ordinary as you shop online.

Look for contact information.

A survey conducted on online visitors found that 44% will leave a website that lacks contact information. A legit shop should display their phone number, email, physical address, exchange and refund policy, and social media accounts. A shop with credible contact information demonstrates their openness and makes it easier for you to get in touch with support in case you need help. Avoid shopping from sites that look fishy.

Wrap up



Smart online shopping is certainly the way to go. Unfortunately, hackers are also joining the party, and you need to protect yourself as you shop online.