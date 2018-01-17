HOWARD STERN To Induct BON JOVI Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame - "I'm Thrilled To Do It," Howard Tells JON BON JOVI; Audio

Bon Jovi is finally being honored by the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and it’ll be none other than Howard Stern who’ll induct them at the ceremony later this year. The announcement was made on Wednesday morning’s Stern Show during Jon Bon Jovi’s interview with Howard.

“I am so honored that you asked me. I am thrilled to do it," Howard told Jon.

Jon explained he spent a lot of time considering who should be the one to induct him and his band into the Rock Hall, but in the end he knew it had to be Howard. “Our careers have paralleled in a lot of ways and whether it was the ups or the downs, we’ve come through everything together,” Jon said on the air. “Nobody knows not only me but the members of the band as well as Howard.”

Hear the full story of how Jon asked Howard to induct Bon Jovi into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame below, and read more at HowardStern.com.

Jon Bon Jovi discussed the upcoming induction on CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night (January 17th). You can now watch his appearance below:

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2018 inductees:

Performer Category

* Bon Jovi

* The Cars

* Dire Straits

* The Moody Blues

* Nina Simone

Award For Early Influence

* Sister Rosetta Tharpe

The 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place on Saturday, April 14th in Cleveland. Ticket on-sale dates will be announced in January. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony will again have its television premiere on HBO, and a radio broadcast on SiriusXM. Broadcast details will be announced in early 2018.