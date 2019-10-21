HUMAN FORTRESS To Release Reign Of Gold Album In December; Details Revealed

AFM Records will release the new album from power metal band Human Fortress, entitled Reign Of Gold, on December 6.

Due to the melodic hooks, the heroic hymns and powerful vocals, spiced up with royal-medieval melodies, the sound stays unique and self-reliant. After three years of creative work, the epic metal band is up to release their sixth album, Reign Of Gold, with Tommy Newton in control of production.

Tracklisting:

"Imminence"

"Thunder"

"Reign Of Gold"

"Lucifer´S Waltz"

"Bullet Of Betrayal"

"Shining Light"

"Surrender"

"The Blacksmith"

"Martial Valor"

"Legion Of The Damned"

"Victory"