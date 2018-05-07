HUMANITY'S LAST BREATH Sign With Unique Leader Records; Video Announcement

Unique Leader Records welcomes progressive death metal behemoths Humanity's Last Breath to their ever expanding roster. View the announcement video below.

Formed in 2009, the Helsingsorg, Sweden based group has released two full lengths, their 2016 EP Detestor, and have made huge waves in the death metal underground with their monolithic, terrifyingly heavy, and relentlessly technical sound. Humanity's Last Breath is widely known as one of the most fearlessly extreme bands in their genre.

Last year the group released a new single entitled "Abyssal Mouth" (watch the music video below). A promising glimpse into the what fans can expect from the band moving forward, the track shows Humanity's Last Breath at the absolute height of their earth shakingly heavy abilities.

Humanity's Last Breath will release their third full length later this year. More news on their Unique Leader debut in the coming weeks.