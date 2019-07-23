HUMANITY’S LAST BREATH Debut “Vånda” Music Video

Swedish technical death metal act, Humanity's Last Breath, have released a music video for the track “Vånda”, featured on the new album Abyssal, out on August 2 via Unique Leader. Watch below.

Full of sickening grooves, terrifying atmospherics, and incomparable brutality the 12 slabs of sonic devastation on Abyssal were written, recorded, mixed, and produced by band mastermind and guitarist Buster Odeholm (Vildjharta, Born of Osiris, Oceano) who has proven himself once again to be one of the most fearless, uncompromising, and creative voices not just in the genre, but in extreme music as a whole.

Tracklisting:

“Abyssal Mouth”

“Being”

“Bone Dust”

“Bursting Bowel Of Tellus”

“Dodgud”

“For Sorg”

“Fradga”

“Like Flies”

“Pulsating Black”

“Rampant”

“Sterile”

“Vånda”

“Vånda” video:

"Fradga" video: