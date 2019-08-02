HUMANITY’S LAST BREATH Issue “Rampant” Video; Abyssal Album Out Now

Apocalyptically heavy Swedish technical death metal band Humanity's Last Breath have unveiled a music video for their song "Rampant" today. Filmed at last year's Euroblast Festival, the clip showcases the group's unsettling, chaotic, and relentlessly dark live power.

"Rampant" is off of the group's monstrous and critically acclaimed new album Abyssal which is out today via Unique Leader Records.

The band said of the video, "We're stoked to deliver one of the more hectic and fast paced tracks from our new album, Abyssal. The video was filmed at last year's Euroblast featuring crazy lighting production, intended to invite our fans into our unsettled and dark world."

The monolithic and otherworldly heaviness of Abyssal sees Humanity's Last Breath establishing themselves as one of the most inexorably devastating bands on the planet.

Tracklisting:

“Abyssal Mouth”

“Being”

“Bone Dust”

“Bursting Bowel Of Tellus”

“Dodgud”

“For Sorg”

“Fradga”

“Like Flies”

“Pulsating Black”

“Rampant”

“Sterile”

“Vanda”