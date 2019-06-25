HUMANITY’S LAST BREATH Launch “Fradga” Video

Critically acclaimed and ferociously heavy Swedish technical death metal act Humanity's Last Breath have premiered a new music video for their single "Fradga". The track contains all of the vicious, bleak, and monolithically heaviness that the band is known for with the Igor Omodei (Soreption, Betraying the Martyrs) directed clip providing the perfect visual accompaniment to the song.

"Fradga" is off of Humanity's Last Breath's new album Abyssal which will see an August 2nd release date via Unique Leader.

Full of sickening grooves, terrifying atmospherics, and incomparable brutality the 12 slabs of sonic devastation on Abyssal were written, recorded, mixed, and produced by band mastermind and guitarist Buster Odeholm (Vildjharta, Born of Osiris, Oceano) who has proven himself once again to be one of the most fearless, uncompromising, and creative voices not just in the genre, but in extreme music as a whole.

Tracklisting:

“Abyssal Mouth”

“Being”

“Bone Dust”

“Bursting Bowel Of Tellus”

“Dodgud”

“For Sorg”

“Fradga”

“Like Flies”

“Pulsating Black”

“Rampant”

“Sterile”

“Vanda”

"Fradga" video: