HUMANITY’S LAST BREATH Premiere “Bursting Bowel Of Tellus” Single; Abyssal Album Details Unveiled

Monstrously heavy and critically acclaimed Swedish technical death metal band Humanity's Last Breath have released the first single off of their forthcoming new album Abyssal, which will see an August 2nd release date on Unique Leader Records. The track, entitled "Bursting Bowel Of Tellus" showcases all of the ferocious, relentlessly evil, and apocalyptic songwriting that the group has become known for.

Full of sickening grooves, terrifying atmospherics, and incomparable brutality the 12 slabs of sonic devastation on Abyssal were written, recorded, mixed, and produced by band mastermind and guitarist Buster Odeholm (Vildjharta, Born of Osiris, Oceano) who has proven himself once again to be one of the most fearless, uncompromising, and creative voices not just in the genre, but in extreme music as a whole.

Odeholm commented on the track, "This is the first song I wrote for the album. It’s quite different from previous HLB songs, taking inspiration from bands I listened to as a kid."

Tracklisting:

“Abyssal Mouth”

“Being”

“Bone Dust”

“Bursting Bowel Of Tellus”

“Dodgud”

“For Sorg”

“Fradga”

“Like Flies”

“Pulsating Black”

“Rampant”

“Sterile”

“Vanda”