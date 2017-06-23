HUNDRED SUNS Featuring Current And Former Members Of NORMA JEAN, EVERY TIME I DIE And DEAD AND DIVINE Sign With New Damage Records; Debut Out In August

New Damage Records has announced the worldwide signing of Hundred Suns. Featuring members of Norma Jean, ex-Every Time I Die and ex-Dead and Divine, Hundred Suns will release their debut album The Prestaliis on August 11th. New track “Last Apology” is streaming below and fans who preorder will receive the new single as an instant grat track.

In support of their forthcoming LP, Hundred Suns will be touring across North America this summer. The month-long tour kicks off in Dallas, TX on August 5 and wraps up with three Canadian shows in Ottawa (August 24), Toronto (August 25) and St. Catharines (August 26). Tickets for the tour are on-sale now. For a complete itinerary, see below.



Comprised of vocalist and lyricist Cory Brandan (Norma Jean), powerhouse drummer Ryan Leger (ex-Every Time I Die), and principal songwriter/guitarist Chris LeMasters (ex-Dead & Divine), Hundred Suns is the convergence of darkness, intention, and emotion, summoning an enrapturing dreamscape of haunting songs that are multilayered yet delivered with urgent immediacy. Tastemaker media outlets like Revolver, Alternative Press, and BBC1 with Daniel Carter have already taken notice. The response from fans is no less exciting, with a crowd-funded campaign that easily surpassed its initial goal.



Armed with the support of campaign backers, Hundred Suns conjured their debut full-length, together with producer/engineer Sam Guaiana (Like Pacific), vocal engineer/producer Jeremy SH Griffith (Norma Jean, Underoath), and producer/mixer (and Saosin guitarist) Beau Burchell (Blaqk Audio, The Bronx). The Prestaliis explores catastrophe, elemental power, primitive anxieties, and complex struggles within songs that are straightforward and structured, free and invigorating, yet deceptively focused on details. Hundred Suns meditates on the unspoken sentiments that hang in the air, the conversations that often are never had, yet exist on the tip of the tongue for so many that often feel the same conflict.



Multidimensional stories intersect with colorfully vibrant music, shrouded and cloaked in introspective fog ‘though they may be. Hundred Suns is an invitation to artistic indulgence, to creative alchemy, and to drink in each shared experience.

Tracklisting:

“The Prestaliis I”

“Partner/Predator”

“Bedburner”

“Last Apology”

“Fractional”

“Reversal”

“December”

“Hellelujah”

“Infinite Winter”

“Amaranthine”

“The Prestaliis II”

“Last Apology”:

(Photo by: Jay Perry)