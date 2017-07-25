HUNDRED SUNS Premier “Amaranthine” Music Video; Portion Of Track Sales To Benefit Fight Against Human Trafficking

Hundred Suns - the trio featuring Cory Brandan (Norma Jean), Ryan Leger (Every Time I Die) and Chris LeMasters (Dead & Divine) have released a video for “Amaranthine”, the second track from their debut album, The Prestaliis (New Damage Records). The clip can be seen below.

The band is donating a portion of the track’s sales to THORN, an organization that creates and supports tech initiatives that disrupt predatory behaviour and work to make the internet a more hostile environment for those who seek to exploit children. Click here for more information.

Brandan discussed the song and video, saying, "'Amaranthine' is one of our favorite songs. It switches between two different time signatures and we experimented with a lot of dynamics. Chris and Legs have a very balanced writing and rhythmic chemistry on this track, which gave me a lot of room to be vocally versatile. I feel like the song has a very shadowy, almost 'street' vibe to it, matching its dark lyrical content, which was inspired by human trafficking - a very serious problem that deserves way more attention than it gets. At times, it feels like the world is in a perpetual cycle, talking about the same topics over and over but trafficking is a real crisis taking place in all of our communities, cities and states. I had a conversation with a border agent, who told me that they intervene to help young girls and boys almost every day. According to the US State Department, 600,000 to 800,000 people are trafficked across international borders every year, which is an insane stat. But raising awareness is meaningless without action, so we're donating a portion of profits from 'Amaranthine' to THORN, an organization that focuses primarily on preventing the sexual exploitation of children. They were founded in part by Ashton Kutcher and I've seen him talk about this subject and found it to be very inspiring. Those that want to join us in supporting this important cause can do so by downloading 'Amaranthine' on iTunes. You can also visit wearethorn.org for more information."

“Amaranthine” follows the release of first track “Last Apology” (listen below). Both songs are available as instant downloads by clicking here to pre-order The Prestaliis ahead of its August 11th release date.

In support of their forthcoming LP, Hundred Suns will be touring across North America this summer. The month-long tour kicks off in Dallas, TX on August 5th and wraps up with three Canadian shows in Ottawa (August 24th), Toronto (August 25th) and St. Catharines (August 26th). Tickets for the tour are on-sale now.

Hundred Suns is the convergence of darkness, intention, and emotion, summoning an enrapturing dreamscape of haunting songs that are multilayered yet delivered with urgent immediacy. Tastemaker media outlets like Revolver, Alternative Press, and BBC1 with Daniel Carter have already taken notice. The response from fans is no less exciting, with a crowd-funded campaign that easily surpassed its initial goal.

Armed with the support of campaign backers, Hundred Suns conjured their debut full-length, together with producer/engineer Sam Guaiana (Like Pacific), vocal engineer/producer Jeremy SH Griffith (Norma Jean, Underoath), and producer/mixer (and Saosin guitarist) Beau Burchell (Blaqk Audio, The Bronx). The Prestaliis explores catastrophe, elemental power, primitive anxieties, and complex struggles within songs that are straightforward and structured, free and invigorating, yet deceptively focused on details. Hundred Suns meditates on the unspoken sentiments that hang in the air, the conversations that often are never had, yet exist on the tip of the tongue for so many that often feel the same conflict.

Multidimensional stories intersect with colorfully vibrant music, shrouded and cloaked in introspective fog ‘though they may be. Hundred Suns is an invitation to artistic indulgence, to creative alchemy, and to drink in each shared experience.

Tracklisting:

“The Prestaliis I”

“Partner/Predator”

“Bedburner”

“Last Apology”

“Fractional”

“Reversal”

“December”

“Hellelujah”

“Infinite Winter”

“Amaranthine”

“The Prestaliis II”

“Last Apology”:

(Photo by: Jay Perry)