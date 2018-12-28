Hungary's DREAMGRAVE Release "Drop The Curtain" Music Video

Hungarian progressive metal band, Dreamgrave, have released a video for the song "Drop The Curtain", taken from their recent album, Monuments. This time a deeper topic is being explored by the band.

Says the band: "'Drop The Curtain' is a song for people, who have hard time fighting dementia, and also for those, who are dedicating their lives taking care after their loved ones for the very last moments. Caregivers of people with dementia often called the invisible second patients. The effects of being a family caregiver are generally negative, with high rates of burden and psychological morbidity as well as social isolation, physical ill-health, and financial hardship. Help caregivers caring for someone living with dementia. If you're a caregiver yourself It is essential that you ask for and accept help."

Monuments can be found on Spotify, iTunes/Apple Music, Bandcamp and on YouTube.