Hungary's ECLIPSE OF THE SUN Streaming New Song "Things Called Life"

Hungarian doom/death metal band, Eclipse Of The Sun, have finished work on their new album, Brave Never World. A song from the upcoming release, "Things Called Life", is available for streaming below.

Eclipse Of The Sun was originally founded in 2008 as the groove-based death metal band, Duath. When the lineup become stable in 2010, and they began working on their first demo, the musical direction changed so significantly that they decided to change their name.

The band's first, self-titled demo (Eclipse Of The Sun, 2011) and their first EP (Symbols, 2012) got positive media coverage. Their musical style reached maturity on their debut concept LP, Daimonion. Eclipse Of The Sun play epic death doom, with heavy use of monolithic symphonic themes. Their second LP, Brave Never World, will be published later this year.

Lineup:

Dávid Antal (drums)

György Kantár (bass)

Gergő Kovács (guitar)

Dániel Szöllősi (guitar, vocals)