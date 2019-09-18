Hungary's SYMMETRY OF THE VOID Release New Single / Video "The Unworthy"

Hungarian melodic death metal assault squad Symmetry Of The Void, signed to Inverse Records, has released a new single collaboration with Finnish metal mastermind Tuomas Saukkonen (Wolfheart, Before the Dawn, Dawn Of Solace). Check out the official video for The Unworthy" below.

Symmetry Of The Void and Saukkonen started working together earlier this spring before the band's first single, "Divine Serenity", was released.

Find "The Unworthy" on Spotify here.

Symmetry Of The Void is:

Borisz Sarafutgyinov - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Tibor Szokán - Guitar

Zsolt Harsányi - Bass

Bence Gyurkó - Drums

Zsolt Lédeczi - Lead Vocals



Go to the band's official Facebook page here.



