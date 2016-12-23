Hungary’s ANGERTEA Offer Season’s Greetings With Music Video For “The Moon Encounter”

Angertea have released a new video for “The Moon Encounter”, a track from the band’s fifth full length album, Snakes In Blossom, released back in March via Finnish label, Inverse Records.

Says the band: “The main theme of the song is about 'home', that's why we filmed the video in Szentes, Hungary (our homeland), and some nice shots, typical of this land were taken. We'd like to wish everyone Merry Christmas with this video!”

Snakes In Blossom was recorded in Szeged, Hungary at Black Hole Sound Studio, and Szentes, Murphy Studio. It was mixed and produced by Gábor Vári.

Tracklisting:

“Snakes”

“Sinking In Strain”

“Seeds Of Hell”

“Aquarium”

“Orange Machine ”

“St. Andrew's Storm”

“The Song For Vengeance”

“Instancy”

“The Moon Encounter”

“Tisza”

“Orange Machine” lyric video:

“Sinking In Strain”: