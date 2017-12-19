Hungary’s OZONE MAMA To Release New Album On Ripple Music; “Doppelganger” Single Streaming

Featuring vocalist Márton Székely, guitarist András Gábor, bass player Gergely Dobos and drummer Máté Gulyás, Ozone Mama’s soulful and riff-heavy music gives a fresh facelift to the rock and roll of the ‘60s and ‘70s. What’s more, this January, the Hungarian quartet will release their brand-new studio album Cosmos Calling on one of the finest heavy psych, stoner and doom labels on the planet. Ripple Music.



Acclaimed for their electrifying live performances, cranking out a bristling brand of high-octane rock, Ozone Mama hail from Budapest with a vintage sound swaddled in a modern vibe.

Their debut album The Starship Has Landed won a Fonogram Prize at the Hungarian Music Awards in 2012 and their follow up, Freedom EP (2013), received major airplay across European, American and Canadian radio stations.

Their last album, Sonic Glory (2016) saw the band receive their second Fonogram Prize in the category of ‘Hard Rock/Metal Album of the Year’ and capped off what had been an extremely busy time for the band, sharing stages across Europe with International headliners such as Monster Magnet (USA), Airbourne (AU), The Darkness (UK) and Kamchatka (SWE).

Ripple Music will release the band’s new album Cosmos Calling on January 19th, 2018.

Tracklisting:

“Evil Ways”

“Straight On Till Morning Light”

“Doppelganger”

“High Ride”

“Feel So Alive”

“Shout At The Sky”

“Cosmos Calling”

“Freedom Fighters”

“Cold Light Of Day”

“The Alchemist”

“Moon Pilot”

“Doppelganger”:

“High Ride”: