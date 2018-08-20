HUNTRESS - Public Memorial For Singer JILL JANUS To Be Held In West Hollywood On Friday

A public memorial for Huntress vocalist Jill Janus will be held this Friday, August 24th at the Rainbow Bar & Grill, located at 9015 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, California starting at 9 pm. The celebration of Jill's life, art and magic is open to all friends, fans and walks of life.

"Since Jill's departure, the amount of outreach and support from friends, fans and family has been absolutely incredible," says Huntress guitarist Blake Meahl. "It has been beyond heavy to see so many reminders of how she could be so talented and loved, yet could feel so much pain and loneliness. Let's get together and celebrate her life and the importance that we still have each other. Expect a lot of whiskey and grown men crying."

(Artwork by Rafael & Roberto Mattey)

Huntress previously commented about the tragic death of their vocalist Jill Janus:

"It is with crushed hearts that we announce that Jill Janus — frontwoman for the California heavy metal band Huntress — passed away on Tuesday, August 14. A long-time sufferer of mental illness, she took her own life outside of Portland, Oregon. Janus spoke publicly about these challenges in hopes of guiding others to address and overcome their mental illness.

Janus was a truly special creative involved with numerous musical projects including her role as vocalist for female meta l /hard rock cover bands The Starbreakers and Chelsea Girls. In addition, Janus was co-composer and creator of an upcoming rock opera with Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Angus Clark and had a decade-long career as NYC DJ Penelope Tuesdae. Her musical career began in childhood.

Beyond her accomplishments in the music world and her advocacy for mental health issues, she was a beautiful person passionate about her family, animal rescue and the world of natural medicine. She will be missed more than she could have ever known.

If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, Call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people in suicidal crisis or distress."