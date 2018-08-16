HUNTRESS Singer JILL JANUS Dead At 43

Huntress singer Jill Janus, a cancer survivor who during her life battled with physical and mental illness, has passed away at 43 years of age. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Jill took her own life. No further details are available at this time.

Jill's friend and former bandmate Casey Wood posted the following message via Facebook: "I'm in shock and can't stop crying. My X best friend, singer has left the world. She was the biggest sweetheart and I hope that her Legacy lives on as it should! You were supposed to be on your way back here Jill Janus. I love you I miss you, and my door is still open for you always. Rest in peace my sister." Producer/engineer Chris Zeuss Harris also posted about Jill's passing: Huntress released their third studio album, Static, via Napalm Records in 2015.