HUNTSMEN Release "Atlantic City" Music Video

Chicago-based Americana metal outfit, Huntsmen, have released a video for "Atlantic City", a track from their American Scrap album, released earlier this year. Watch the clip below.

American Scrap was recorded at Treehouse Analog Studio in Chicago. The opening, mostly acoustic track "Bury Me Deep", is the perfect first chapter to the album; with its ending of feedback and electric guitar, it foreshadows something heavy, but then swiftly goes into the dark, moody "Pyre". "Atlantic City" starts off in a post-rock fury, sure to tell-tale some catastrophic event while the album's epic closer, "The Last President" with guest vocalist, Aimee Bueno, is the perfect ending to the story.

American Scrap tracklisting:

"Bury Me Deep"

"Pyre"

"Canary King"

"Interlude A - Shipwrecked"

"Atlantic City"

"Interlude B - Insurrection"

"The Barrens"

"The Last President"

"The Barrens" video:

"Pyre" video:

"Bury Me Deep" video:

Huntsmen lineup:

Chris Kang - Vocals, guitar

Marc Stranger-Najjar - Bass

Kirill Orlov - Guitar

Ray Knipe - Drums

