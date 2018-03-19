HYBORIAN Debut “Maelstrom” Music Video

Kansas City-based heavy metal riff machine Hyborian have released a video for "Maelstrom", a track from their debut album, Hyborian Vol. 1, out now via Season Of Mist. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Hyborian Vol. 1 was recorded by the band at their self-built studio, mixed by Justin Mantooth at Westend Studios, and mastered by Nick Zampiello at New Alliance East. It was originally released by the band (in conjunction with friends The Company KC) in March 2017 and tells the tale of an extra-dimensional, cloaked being called The Traveller.

Hyborian Vol. 1 tracklisting:

“As Above, So Below”
“Maelstrom”
“Blood for Blood”
“Dead Lies Dreaming”
“Ajna”
“Dross”

“Maelstrom” video:

“As Above, So Below” video:

Hyborian is:

Martin Bush - lead vocals, guitar
Ryan Bates - vocals, guitar
Justin Rippeto - drums
Anthony Diale - bass

