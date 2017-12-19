HYBORIAN Post "As Above, So Below" Music Video

Hyborian recently signed with Season Of Mist. The Kansas City-based heavy metal riff machine will reissue their debut album, Hyborian Vol. 1, through the label on February 23rd. Pre-order the album here, and watch a music video for the opening track “As Above, So Below”, below.

Hyborian Vol. 1 was recorded by the band at their self-built studio, mixed by Justin Mantooth at Westend Studios, and mastered by Nick Zampiello at New Alliance East. It was originally released by the band (in conjunction with friends The Company KC) in March 2017 and tells the tale of an extra-dimensional, cloaked being called The Traveller.

The band explains the concept: "Hyborian Volume I is a collection of stories from the dawn of humanity, events that occurred before the advent of the written word. It is the first in a series of legends from different epochs as told by a figure named The Traveller. The Traveller is a being that exists outside of humanity's understanding of space and time. He is the source of all life in the universe, but is not omnipresent. He wanders the cosmos, visiting and recording times of great strife or hardship, great suffering or great triumph. We are his chosen mouthpiece on Earth, so we relate those stories, whether from far in the past or far in the future."

Hyborian Vol. 1 tracklisting:

“As Above, So Below”

“Maelstrom”

“Blood for Blood”

“Dead Lies Dreaming”

“Ajna”

“Dross”

“As Above, So Below” video:

Hyborian is:

Martin Bush - lead vocals, guitar

Ryan Bates - vocals, guitar

Justin Rippeto - drums

Anthony Diale - bass