HYDROGYN Guitarist JEFF WESTLAKE - "We Have Wrapped Up The Writing For The Boiling Point; The Real Fun Starts Very Soon"

Hydrogyn guitarist Jeff Westlake has checked in with the following update:

"Hey everyone, the time is upon us. We have wrapped up the writing for The Boiling Point. We will be going into the studio in March to start the final recording process. About 18 songs ready . Will be very interested too see what makes the final cut. I am extremely proud of what has been written. Holly has shown herself to be the undeniable commodity. Her part in this process has been amazing, as has Jacob's.

The real fun starts very soon and I hope you will like this as much as we do. I have not had this excitement since the very beginning, since we burst onto the scene with Best Served With Volume and then Bombshell.

A lot of thought went into how this was going to be done. What style however was never discussed. It ends up that we took a little bit of everything we have done but it all came naturally. Never did we reference any past material or discuss the styles. Simply, we just started writing and crafting each song as it’s own entity.

As true to every Hydrogyn album, it was approached with open minds and no thoughts of the entire album sounding the same. You will know it is us but the variety is bigger and better than ever this time around. As time goes we will post little clips and some video as well. Hope everyone is well out there.

Keep you posted as it goes along. Thank you for the support!"

Hydrogyn is:

Holly Hines Freed - vocals

Jeff Westlake - guitars

Jeff Boggs - guitars

John Cardilino - drums

Jacob Freed - bass

For informatiom and updates on Hydrogyn go to thier official Facebook page here.