HYDROGYN - New Album Slated For October Release: "It's a Monster!"

Hydrogyn guitarist / founder Jeff Westlake has checked in with the following update on the band's forthcoming album, The Boiling Point.

"This is a mission. A love of emotions and creativity that has been in our bones since we were born. It has been a sincere pleasure to create and express emotions for all of you since 2004. This process for the new release has been under trying times and conditions. It has fueled our creativity and we hope it translates to you, the fans in great light.

We are in the final mixing stages now for what will be an October release. Photo shoot done and the machine has been put in gear. Stay tuned for info concerning product, bundles, release date and much more.

It has been a pleasure making and creating these emotions for you for the past 16 years and I and we have no intentions on stopping anytime soon.

The Boiling Point, this October. It’s a monster!"

Hydrogyn, featuring new vocalist Holly Hines Freed, recently released a new single / lyric video, "Hostage". Check it out below.