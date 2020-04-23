HYDROGYN Release New Single / Lyric Video "Hostage"

US rockers Hydrogyn, featuring new vocalist Holly Hines Freed, have released a new single / lyric video, "Hostage". Check it out below.

Jeff Westlake, the guitarist and founder of rockers Hydrogyn, checked in at the beginning of the year with the following update:

"The engines are firing back up with the first day of 2020.

The most asked question to this point is, where did you find (singer) Holly Hines Freed? I first met Holly Hines in late summer of 2009. I was introduced to her by Scot Clayton, a mutual friend and big Hydrogyn fan. Scot had been working with her and her band in his SMC studios in Huntsville, Alabama. Upon meeting Holly, I learned she was a big Hydrogyn fan as well. And, she was a great singer.

After a couple months of talking, I was asked to produce an album for her band. That production took place at the end of 2010 right after I had completed the Judgement album for Hydrogyn. Our ability to tour that album was snuffed out by a medical situation with then-singer Julie. That allowed me to do the project with Holly and her band. As time went on, I developed a great relationship with Holly. We stayed in touch and even would plan trips to visit in free time.

Fast forward to 2013, and Holly has a new improved band wanting to do a new album. Her and her new man toy, Jacob, came to my place to visit and to talk about the new project. From the very start, Holly and I connected musically. Her voice is absolutely amazing. But I soon discovered something I didn’t get a chance to see the first time around — her ability to create. The first time around, she was basically just the singer. This time, she was full-on creating ... and in a big way. I also was blown away that her voice had somehow improved. I was not expecting that because it was already so good. I remembered how my jaw hit the floor the first time I stood in front of her and experienced her voice. There is no reason to lie — I had been trying to figure out a way to work with Holly since 2009. I knew I loved her voice. But when I witnessed her creative side, I knew it was something I really really needed to do.

We worked for about a year on the album. In that year, we have put together a great piece of work. I watched not only Holly’s confidence grow, but I saw Jacob’s flourish as well. Our partnership went from studio to the live show. My involvement was only in the arrangements of the show, but I got to witness it live. And I thoroughly was impressed.

In 2015, when I started working on a series of solo things, I immediately thought of the chance to create with Holly. We did one song together, and it was a very easy process. However, the one thing I didn’t want to do was upset the situation in her band. Over time, Julie left Hydrogyn. My first thought for a new singer was Holly. But, she still was with her band, and I still wasn’t going to cause problems. So, we found a different singer in Erica and did a very aggressive and less melodic album in Redemption. As time passed, we had plenty of unfortunate setbacks that were no one’s fault. As a result, the band just stopped. In addition, we had problems with the label that hurt the release. That — along with dog attacks, surgeries, living and the death of Chris Sammons — made it clear that it just wasn’t in the cards for Hydrogyn.

But in the fall of 2019, I again approached Holly about writing together. At the same time, Erica announced she was going to do something different. So, my working with Holly morphed into what I had wanted in 2015 — her fronting Hydrogyn.

As I found out in 2015, her voice has again improved. I simply was floored by the depth and the creativity. In 2019, I’ve found that her voice is better than ever. Her creativity is still off the hook as well.

In 2020, we are bringing the music, a new look and a different energy. You always have to grow. Filling the shoes of what Julie created is no easy task. Erica did it in her own way, and it worked. Holly brings back the melodic side of what Julie created and also the aggressive side of what Erica brought. Together it brings a new Hydrogyn that is exciting, borrowing from itself but adding a whole new spin that is created by quite possibly the best all-around vocalist I have ever worked with.

The one thing I never thought the band would find is a player to replace Chris. Holly again had that answer in her husband Jacob, who plays and thinks a lot like Chris.

Hydrogyn ... The Boiling Point ... 2020 marks a new lease on life and an entirely new creativity with a new and amazing voice, a new bass player and a sense of renewed energy that I hope you the fans will love."

For informatiom and updates on Hydrogyn go to thier official Facebook page here.

Hydrogyn is:

Holly Hines Freed - vocals

Jeff Westlake - guitars

Jeff Boggs - guitars

John Cardilino - drums

Jacob Freed - bass