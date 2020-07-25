HYDROGYN Vocalist HOLLY HINES FREED - "My Voice Is Very Southern Rock, But I Love The Aggression And Power Of IRON MAIDEN, DIO, Even QUEEN"

New Hydrogyn vocalist Holly Hines Freed recently spoke with Chris Dickerson about joining the band and recording their new album, The Boiling Point, due out later this year. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

For the last decade, Hines Freed has found her voice as a rock and metal singer. But she said her southern roots always will define her.

"I started singing country music and gospel," she said. "I was raised in a Southern congregation, and we sang every Sunday and Wednesday. My family all are singers. I was raised in a small-ass town in southern Tennessee, so there was not a lot of demand for rock singers. But, I always loved rock music. I guess I was in my early to mid-20s when I began singing rock. And it’s just progressed from there."

She said she idolizes Ann Wilson of Heart.

"She is, to me, the epitome of female rock singers. But, I also love Pat Benatar, Lita Ford, so many others."

She said she’s heard other compare her vocal style to Debbie Harry of Blondie, Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, Amy Lee of Evanescense, Janis Joplin and, going back to her southern roots, Patsy Cline.

"I would describe my voice as southern rock," Hines Freed said. "I have such southern roots. Country, blues, you never really stray too far from your roots. Blues, being the backbone of rock music anyway. I feel that my voice is very southern rock. I love those melody lines and hooks that Southern is known for. But I love the aggression and power of those bands like Maiden, Dio, even Queen. Over the years, the band’s I’ve been with … the music went from rock to a little more metal edge, and it got a little more aggressive. My vocals got a little more aggressive as well. I like exploring that side of me."

And, she is still overwhelmed to take the reins as lead singer of Hydrogyn.

"Even though over the last 10 years, I just knew this was coming, it still is just such an honor to me. It’s almost surreal. I’m dumbfounded. It’s a huge privilege to follow the singers (original lead singer Julie Westlake and Erica Parrott) Jeff has already had in Hydrogyn. I feel very honored."

Hydrogyn recently released a new single / lyric video, "Hostage". Check it out below.