HYPOCRISY, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE And AENIMUS Announce North American Tour
November 12, 2018, an hour ago
Legendary Swedish deathsters Hypocrisy (pictured above) and Italian symphonic death metallers Fleshgod Apocalypse, will return to North America for a co-headlining tour this March/April. Joining them are progressive, extreme metal band Aenimus.
Tickets go on-sale everywhere on Friday, November 16th. Confirmed tour dates are listed below.
March
15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
16 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
17 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
20 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
21 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
22 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
23 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!
24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
26 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
28 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood
29 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
30 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
31 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
April
1 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Corona
2 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
3 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
5 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
6 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B
7 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
8 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
9 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
10 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub
12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
15 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House