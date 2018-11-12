HYPOCRISY, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE And AENIMUS Announce North American Tour

Legendary Swedish deathsters Hypocrisy (pictured above) and Italian symphonic death metallers Fleshgod Apocalypse, will return to North America for a co-headlining tour this March/April. Joining them are progressive, extreme metal band Aenimus.

Tickets go on-sale everywhere on Friday, November 16th. Confirmed tour dates are listed below.

March

15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

16 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

17 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

20 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

21 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

22 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

23 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!

24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

26 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

28 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood

29 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

30 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

31 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

April

1 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Corona

2 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

3 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

5 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B

7 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

8 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

9 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

10 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

15 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House