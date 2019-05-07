HYPOCRISY Forced To Cancel Osaka And Nagoya Shows In Japan Due To "Difficulties With Our Travel Arrangements"

Currently on tour in Japan, Hypocrisy have checked in with the following update:

"Unfortunately, due to difficulties with our travel arrangements we will be unable to play at today's Osaka show (May 7th) and tomorrow in Nagoya. We really did everything we could to try and make it there, but unfortunately after exhausting all the options available to us it just wasn't possible to arrive there on time.

Kataklysm, Alchemy and Tempest Rising will still play and we hope you will still go down and support them. By way of apology, a free Hypocrisy t-shirt will be available at the show (whilst stocks last). There will also be a coupon available which will allow you to attend either of our Tokyo shows on May 9th and 10th for free.

Tokyo - We will change some songs for the last show in Tokyo, to give you maximum. Sorry for any disappointment or inconvenience caused.

For the promoter's full statement and details of refunds please visit their Facebook page here."