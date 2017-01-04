I AM Announce Life Through Torment Album; “Sacred Cries” Track Streaming

Dallas, Texas-based brutal metallic hardcore quintet I Am is preparing to unleash the pulverizing juggernaut that is their Life Through Torment debut album in late February. An early preview of the album's crushing "Sacred Cries" is streaming below.

Following a two-year void since the early 2015 release of their Memento Mori debut EP, I AmM now prepares to inundate the masses with their maiden full-length, Life Through Torment. An unquestionably brutalizing, by-the-throat album without a second of filler, consuming 28 minutes through ten unrelenting tracks, Life Through Torment was recorded, produced, and mixed by Ryan Harvey at Red Oak Collective, mastered by Jacob Pouttu, and bears artwork by Grayson Altom and design by Benjamin Hoagland.

I Am will independently release Life Through Torment on CD and digital formats on February 10th; an arsenal of purchase options including merch bundles are available here.

Stay tuned for an official video, additional audio samples, and more preceding the release of Life Through Torment. I Am has booked a hometown record release show in Dallas on February 11th, and a two-week US tour with Dealey Plaza and Face Your Maker in support of the album for late February and early March is just days from announcement, with additional heavy touring to take place across the country throughout 2017.

Tracklisting:

“Life Through Torment”

“Face Of Death”

“Sacred Cries”

“C.O.S.L.”

“SUI”

“Entomb Me”

“Morality Hangs”

“Worndead”

“Stones”

“Forgive Me”

“Sacred Cries”: