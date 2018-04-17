I AM DESTRUCTION Signs With Unique Leader Records

Dallas, TX based brutal death metal act I Am Destruction have signed with Unique Leader Records. Formed in 2013 as a one man project, the band solidified their final lineup last year and has quickly become a staple in the Texas extreme metal scene. After spending much of 2017 playing shows alongside bands such as Cattle Decapitation, Archspire, and Arkaik the band began writing what would become their monstrous debut EP Violence Devours which was released in March of this year.

Vocalist and guitarist Stephen Mashburn commented on the signing, "We are very pleased to announce that we've signed to Unique Leader Records. Being on such a reputable label with a magnificent roster is very humbling and we can't wait to release our next album with them. Be on the lookout for bigger and better things from your boys in I Am Destruction."

The band will release their debut full-length for Unique Leader later this year. More news in the coming weeks.