I AM MORBID Featuring Former MORBID ANGEL Members Announce Tour Dates For Europe
April 15, 2017, an hour ago
Former Morbid Angel members, vocalist/bassist David Vincent and drummer Tim Yeung have joined forces with guitarists Bill Hudson (Circle II Circle, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) and Ira Black (Metal Church, Lizzy Borden) in I Am Morbid.
Their schedule is below. Watch the official I Am Morbid Facebook page here for venue confirmations.
May
23 - Krasnodar, Russia
24 - Samara, Russia
25 - Ekaterinburg, Russia
26 - Moscow, Russia
27 - St. Petersburg, Russia
29 - Bielsko-Biala, Poland
30 - Kosice, Slovakia
31 - Budapest, Hungary
June
1 - Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 - Venice, Italy
3 - Lyss, Switzerland
6 - Munich, Germany
7 - Erfurt, Germany
8 - Flensburg, Germany
9 - Den Haag, Netherlands
10 - Tilburg, Netherlands
11 - Leipzig, Germany
12 - Oberhausen, Germany
Vincent recently spoke with Zero Tolerance Magazine about launching I Am Morbid. An excerpt is available below.
Vincent: “This is certainly something that has been on my mind for some time now and, truthfully, even prior to Trey and I parting ways again. When the news of our separation became public last year I was literally bombarded with all manner of requests from around the globe. This is the first instalment of a very busy new year. I Am Morbid is a much different vehicle. Apart from my personal provenance and legacy, this is a separate entity altogether.”