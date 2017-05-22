I AM MORBID Featuring Former MORBID ANGEL Members Release First Official Band Photo

Former Morbid Angel members David Vincent (vocals, bass) and Tim Yeung (drums) have joined forces with guitarists Bill Hudson (Circle II Circle, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) and Ira Black (Metal Church, Lizzy Borden) in I Am Morbid. The photo above is the first official band photo.

Their upcoming tour schedule is below. Watch the official I Am Morbid Facebook page here for venue confirmations.

May

23 - Krasnodar, Russia

24 - Samara, Russia

25 - Ekaterinburg, Russia

26 - Moscow, Russia

27 - St. Petersburg, Russia

29 - Bielsko-Biala, Poland

30 - Kosice, Slovakia

31 - Budapest, Hungary

June

1 - Ljubljana, Slovenia

2 - Venice, Italy

3 - Lyss, Switzerland

6 - Munich, Germany

7 - Erfurt, Germany

8 - Flensburg, Germany

9 - Den Haag, Netherlands

10 - Tilburg, Netherlands

11 - Leipzig, Germany

12 - Oberhausen, Germany

Vincent recently spoke with Zero Tolerance Magazine about launching I Am Morbid. An excerpt is available below.

Vincent: “This is certainly something that has been on my mind for some time now and, truthfully, even prior to Trey and I parting ways again. When the news of our separation became public last year I was literally bombarded with all manner of requests from around the globe. This is the first instalment of a very busy new year. I Am Morbid is a much different vehicle. Apart from my personal provenance and legacy, this is a separate entity altogether.”

Photo by Jessica Chase