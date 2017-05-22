I AM MORBID Featuring Former MORBID ANGEL Members Release First Official Band Photo
Former Morbid Angel members David Vincent (vocals, bass) and Tim Yeung (drums) have joined forces with guitarists Bill Hudson (Circle II Circle, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) and Ira Black (Metal Church, Lizzy Borden) in I Am Morbid. The photo above is the first official band photo.
Their upcoming tour schedule is below. Watch the official I Am Morbid Facebook page here for venue confirmations.
May
23 - Krasnodar, Russia
24 - Samara, Russia
25 - Ekaterinburg, Russia
26 - Moscow, Russia
27 - St. Petersburg, Russia
29 - Bielsko-Biala, Poland
30 - Kosice, Slovakia
31 - Budapest, Hungary
June
1 - Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 - Venice, Italy
3 - Lyss, Switzerland
6 - Munich, Germany
7 - Erfurt, Germany
8 - Flensburg, Germany
9 - Den Haag, Netherlands
10 - Tilburg, Netherlands
11 - Leipzig, Germany
12 - Oberhausen, Germany
Vincent recently spoke with Zero Tolerance Magazine about launching I Am Morbid. An excerpt is available below.
Vincent: “This is certainly something that has been on my mind for some time now and, truthfully, even prior to Trey and I parting ways again. When the news of our separation became public last year I was literally bombarded with all manner of requests from around the globe. This is the first instalment of a very busy new year. I Am Morbid is a much different vehicle. Apart from my personal provenance and legacy, this is a separate entity altogether.”
Photo by Jessica Chase