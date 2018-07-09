I AM MORBID Perform MORBID ANGEL Classics At Lithuania's Kilkim Žaibu Festival; Video Of Entire Show Posted

On June 30th, I Am Morbid - featuring former Morbid Angel members David Vincent (vocals, bass) and Tim Yeung (drums) - performed at the Kilkim Žaibu festival in Lithuania. Fan-filmed video of the band's entire set is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Immortal Rites"

"Fall from Grace"

"Visions from the Dark Side"

"Blessed Are the Sick"

"Rapture"

"Pain Divine"

"Eyes to See, Ears to Hear"

"I Am Morbid"

"Maze of Torment"

"Dominate"

"Where the Slime Live"

Encore:

"God of Emptiness"

Formed by Vincent in late 2016, I Am Morbid includes Tim Yeung (drums), Ira Black (guitar) and Bill Hudson (guitar) performing classics from Altars Of Madness, Blessed Are The Sick, Covenant and Domination.

(Photo by: Tim Tronckoe)