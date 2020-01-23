I AM Signs With eOne; New Album Due In Late 2020

Texas Death act, I Am, has signed a worldwide deal with Entertainment One (eOne) with plans to release a new LP later this year.

The group is headed over to Europe this weekend for a full run with Australia's Thy Art Is Murder, Carnifex, Fit For An Autopsy, and Rivers Of Nihil for an entire month of touring. I Am will return to the States and head right back out on the road with Spite and Varials.

"When we were approached by eOne we knew it’d be a perfect fit," says vocalist Andrew Hileman.

"After talking with them and sharing ideas we’re so excited to put out some badass records with them. We’re thrilled to be on our way to Europe right now for our upcoming tour with Thy art is Murder and we’re glad to be representing eOne and Texas Death."

I Am have come to embody the subgenre known as "Texas Death," and they have no qualms about saying so. While the band takes influence from "The Big Four," their homage to artists like Pantera, Power Trip, and Cro-Mags is undeniable. Their signature style of dive-bomb guitars and guitar-driven riffs has come to define the genre.

Started by vocalist Andrew Hileman in 2011, I Am quickly gained recognition in the great state of Texas of being a band that was meant for bigger things. After paying their dues and touring relentlessly, solidifying Texas Death across North America on tour with bands like The Acacia Strain, For The Fallen Dreams, and Kublai Khan, I Am released their debut album, Life Through Torment in February of 2017.

In 2018 the band began recording the new album with Randy Lebeouf at Graphic Nature Audio (Kublai Khan, Left Behind, Great American Ghost) with a vision of capturing their chaotic live performance and power they'd become known for. Hard 2 Kill was released in November of 2018 to some serious critical acclaim.

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

I Am lineup:

Andrew Hileman - Vocals

Tom Reyes - Guitar

Chris Burgess - Guitar

Ian Scott - Drums

Erik Rodriguez - Bass