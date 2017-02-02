I AM Streaming Life Through Torment Album Ahead Of Official Release

Dallas, Texas-based brutal metallic hardcore quintet, I Am, are streaming their upcoming Life Through Torment album ahead of it’s official release on February 10th. Listen to the album below, and pre-order the upcoming release at this location.

Following a two-year void since the early 2015 release of their Memento Mori debut EP, I Am now prepares to inundate the masses with their maiden full-length, Life Through Torment. An unquestionably brutalizing, by-the-throat album without a second of filler, consuming 28 minutes through ten unrelenting tracks, Life Through Torment was recorded, produced, and mixed by Ryan Harvey at Red Oak Collective, mastered by Jacob Pouttu, and bears artwork by Grayson Altom and design by Benjamin Hoagland.

Tracklisting:

“Life Through Torment”

“Face Of Death”

“Sacred Cries”

“C.O.S.L.”

“SUI”

“Entomb Me”

“Morality Hangs”

“Worndead”

“Stones”

“Forgive Me”

Album stream:

“Life Through Torment” video:

A two-week tour in support of Life Through Torment with Bodysnatcher and Wicked World is being finalized for March, and a tour with Wicked World, Mercy Blow, and Mara is being booked for April. Stand by for new dates to be announced in the days ahead.

I Am live:

February

11 - The Prophet Bar - Dallas, TX (Record Release Show with Salt, Unity, Truetemper, more