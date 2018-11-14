I FIGHT BEARS Release Cover Of SPANDAU BALLET Classic "Gold" With Band's Blessing

Louder has drawn attention to UK metalcore crew I Fight Bears, who have covered the Spandau Classic from 1983, "Gold".

Vocalist / bassist Drew Hamley spoke with Louder about the cover: "There's this awesome party that happens at the end of every year with Bridgend Tattoo Studio where musicians from all levels (previously including members of Bullet From My Valentine, Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons, Those Damn Crows) get up and play an interesting cover song at the party. I Fight Bears were asked to perform two songs at the party in 2017. We nailed down one of the songs but were struggling for a second until Chris our guitarist suggested doing a cover of Spandau Ballet's classic song, 'Gold'. We all loved the idea. He came back with an amazing metal rendition of the song in our style. We developed it further, reworking the vocals to have singing and screaming and played the song at the party.

Everybody loved it, so we played it again at some other shows. We went into the recording room to get the song produced properly and then approached Gary Kemp and Spandau Ballet to see if they would give us permission to release it. They loved it and agreed to allow us to release it with their backing, which is incredible."

The cover will be available to stream and download from all major digital services as of November 16th. Check it out below.