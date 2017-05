"I Just Don't Have Time For B-List Guys" Says ALICE COOPER In Hired Gun Documentary

The new documentary Hired Gun: Out Of The Shadows, Into the Spotlight showcases the stories of the mostly anonymous, but hugely talented, musical sidemen who back rock stars like Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, and Ozzy Osbourne, and play an essential role in their success. As Cooper says in a just-released clip from the film, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, “Always surround yourself with A-list players. I mean, everybody in my band’s an A-list player. I just don’t have time for B-list guys.”

According to Variety, Vision Films and Fathom Events are partnered for a one-night showing on June 29th at several hundred North American locations for the rock documentary, Hired Gun: Out Of The Shadows, Into The Spotlight.

The feature-length documentary, which focuses on the key performers who back up the stars, premiered at the 2016 SXSW Festival and has also screened at the Glastonbury Festival, Calgary International and Noise Pop.

The film, directed by Fran Strine, details of the highs and lows of touring life, the demands of session schedules, and the dedication required to play backseat to some of rock’s most iconic musicians.

Hired Gun features Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Jason Hook (Five Finger Death Punch), Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne), Phil X (Bon Jovi), Jason Newstead (Metallica), Eric Singer (KISS), John 5 (Rob Zombie), Glen Sobel, Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), Steve Lukather (Michael Jackson, Toto), Steve Vai (David Lee Roth) and more.

Hired Gun was filmed in 4K and sound mixed at Skywalker Ranch by Scott R. Lewis. It contains original music and live performances recorded at East West Studios and mixed by Johnny K. The original score for the film was composed by The Crystal Method. Tickets went on sale May 24th.

More on Hired Gun at this location.