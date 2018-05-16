I PREVAIL Debut “Rise” Video

In the closing chapter to their debut album, Lifelines, Michigan rock group, I Prevail, give fans their signature mix of narrative and humour with their new music video for “Rise”. Directed by the team at Dominar Films, the video follows the boys of I Prevail attempting to face off against the most challenging of foes in a modern arcade environment. The track is a favourite off their album, Lifelines, released in 2016.

“We knew we wanted to create a video for ‘Rise’ very early on in the making of Lifelines,” lead-guitarist, Steve Menoian, explains. “The song is an anthem about the competition and dedication that come with overcoming obstacles and achieving goals. During our first year of touring, we spent almost every day off at Dave & Busters. This was partly because we couldn’t afford hotels or fancy restaurants, but mostly because we found ourselves having to compete with each other at every turn, no matter how petty or small the stakes. It’s just part of who we are. This video will give you a front row seat to our over competitiveness and a window into our darker sense of humour. The entire process of making this video allowed us to travel back in time and remember how much we love what we do and how we wouldn’t want to be doing this without each other and our fans.”

The band is currently playing mid-west dates at select venues and making several festival appearances, including Rock On The Range, Rocklahoma, and Rockfest. In the span of two years, I Prevail have played festivals like the main stage on the Vans Warped Tour, Rock On The Range, Carolina Rebellion and have mostly sold out over 200 headline shows. To date, their debut album, Lifelines, is approaching 400,000 albums sold worldwide.

I Prevail is Brian Burkheiser (clean vocals), Eric Vanlerberghe (harsh vocals), Steve Menoian (lead guitar), and Dylan Bowman (rhythm guitar).

Tour dates:

May

18 – Peoria, IL – WIXO Spring Fling

19 – Lafayette, IN – Lafayette Theater

20 – Columbus, OH – Rock On The Range

25 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma

26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

June

1 – Genoa, IL – The Apollo Theatre

2 – Kansas City, KS – Rockfest

3 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s

(Photo by: Lindsey Byrnes)