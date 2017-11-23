I PREVAIL Release "Already Dead" Music Video Starring TENACIOUS D's Kyle Gass

Going into the last few dates of their North American Rage On The Stage! tour, I Prevail have released their video for "Already Dead", starring Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass. Directed by Samuel Halleen, the video features Gass as a vengeful internet troll creating mayhem in the I Prevail world, intent on harassing them online. The band ultimately turns the tables on the social media evildoer as the story unfolds. Watch the video below.

"We wanted to make a video for 'Already Dead' because it gets a great reaction live and is so much fun to play," lead-guitarist, Steve Menoian, explains. "When Kyle Gass agreed to collaborate with us, it became a bucket list dream come true."

The band is currently on their Rage On The Stage! North American tour, which kicked off in early September. With only seven more shows remaining, the band will start 2018 working on their second full-length follow-up to their debut album, Lifelines. To date, Lifelines has sold over 300,000 copies worldwide.

Tour dates:

November

24 - Masonic Temple - Detroit, MI

25 - Pieres - Fort Wayne, IN

26 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

28 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

29 - Express Live - Columbus, OH

December

1 - The Cotillion - Wichita, KS

2 - 7 Flags Event Centre - Clive, IA