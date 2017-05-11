I PREVAIL Release “Come And Get It” Live Video

Detroit, Michigan’s I Prevail have premiered a live video for their song, “Come And Get It”, taken from their latest album, Lifelines, available on iTunes. The video gives fans a front-row seat to I Prevail's high-energy live shows in addition to exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. Canadian fans will get to catch that energy tonight at the Opera House in Toronto.

"We wrote this song as a shout out to all those people who had nothing good to say about I Prevail, but felt the need to say it anyway," says vocalist, Brian Burkheiser. "The video is our way of letting our fans share in the fun of an I Prevail show experience, without having to be there. This video is our way of celebrating the love of what we do, and the fans we do it with. If you want it, COME GET AND IT.... "

I Prevail completed a busy 2016, having toured with Pierce The Veil, which added to the whirlwhind of excitement surrounding Lifelines' debut. The band is breaking records on sell outs on their Lifelines Headline tour in America and Australia while making a name for themselves at all of Rock's Biggest Festivals, including Welcome To Rockville, Fort Rock, Carolina Rebellion, Northern Invasion and Rock On The Range. I Prevail have no intention of slowing down in 2017. I Prevail will be playing the Journey’s main stage all summer with the Van's Warped Tour.

Find the band’s live itinerary here.