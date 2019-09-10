I PREVAIL Release "Gasoline" Music Video

Detroit's I Prevail have released a video for "Gasoline", a track from the band's second full-length, Trauma, out now Fearless Records. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Bow Down"

"Paranoid"

"Every Time You Leave" (feat. Delaney Jane)

"Rise Above It" (feat. Justin Stone)

"Breaking Down"

"DOA"

"Gasoline"

"Hurricane"

"Let Me Be Sad"

"Low"

"Goodbye"

"Deadweight"

"I Don’t Belong Here"

"Gasoline" video:

"Paranoid" video:

"Bow Down" video:

"Breaking Down" video: