I PREVAIL Return With Trauma Album In March; "Bow Down" And "Breaking Down" Music Videos Streaming

After generating nearly half-a-billion streams, going gold in the US, in a climate where that achievement is becoming increasingly rare, and launching a two-year whirlwind of sold out shows, Detroit's I Prevail return with their second full-length, Trauma. The album will be released through Fearless Records on March 29th. Pre-order it here in physical and digital formats.

Trauma represents a victorious moment in the wake of a series of trials and tribulations endured by the Michigan quartet - Brian Burkheiser [clean vocals], Eric Vanlerberghe [harsh vocals], Steve Menoian [lead guitar], and Dylan Bowman [rhythm guitar]. Even as they catapulted towards mainstream notoriety with 2016's breakout, Lifelines, they faced unforeseen and unbelievable hardship that might've broken any other band.

Burkheiser dealt with a debilitating and shocking vocal injury that jeopardized his future as a singer. He made it through, but dealt with the aftershocks of stress and anxiety. Mired in thoughts of potentially leaving the band, he made a choice. He got together with his band brothers in 2018, and they decided to craft the record they wanted to hear without outside input. Joined by producer, Tyler Smith (Falling In Reverse), they emerged from 10 months in the studio with Trauma.

Now, the album represents a realization of their full potential. I Prevail elevate rock by making it unpredictable again, leaping from moments of metal, alternative, electronic, and hip-hop. This unpredictability powers the heavy and hard-hitting new single, "Bow Down". Watch the video below.

Additionally, they unveiled an accompanying single, "Breaking Down", which pairs glitchy flourishes with a hypnotic and heartfelt vocal performance and impactful refrain. Watch the video below.

With an equally melodic, magnetic, and momentous offering, I Prevail triumph on Trauma. Smarter, slicker, and soaring towards stardom, rock music gets the band it needs to carry it to the forefront of culture again: I Prevail.

Tracklisting:

"Bow Down"

"Paranoid"

"Every Time You Leave" (feat. Delaney Jane)

"Rise Above It" (feat. Justin Stone)

"Breaking Down"

"DOA"

"Gasoline"

"Hurricane"

"Let Me Be Sad"

"Low"

"Goodbye"

"Deadweight"

"I Don’t Belong Here"

"Bow Down" video:

"Breaking Down" video: