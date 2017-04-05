IAN ANDERSON And The CARDUCCI QUARTET’s JETHRO TULL: The String Quartets Take Top Spot On The Billboard Classical Charts

This week Ian Anderson reached the number one position again in the Billboard Classical Album charts with his new collaboration with the Carducci String Quartet, Jethro Tull: The String Quartets. Previously, his album Divinities topped the Billboard Classical charts in 1995. In 1973 A Passion Play and, before that, 1972’s Thick As A Brick both hit number one in the Billboard Album charts. Those are number one hits every 22 years.

In addition to classical charts, Jethro Tull: The String Quartets debuted at #16 on the Independent charts, and #80 on Billboard’s album chart.

In the UK, Jethro Tull: The String Quartets entered at #2 on Classical, #56 on Album, and #6 for Independent.

The String Quartets features 12 re-imagined Tull classics, allowing Tull fans and classical music connoisseurs to enjoy the band's vast catalog in a new way.

Formed in 1968, Jethro Tull has released 30 studio and live albums, selling more than 60 million copies worldwide. With nearly 50 years' history, the band has performed more than 3,000 concerts in 40 countries, playing 100+ concerts each year.

Ian Anderson will return to the United States this May, June, August, and November to present multi-media Jethro Tull, and will be accompanied by Tull members David Goodier (bass), John O'Hara (keyboards), Florian Opahle (guitar), and Scott Hammond (drums).

Tracklisting:

“In The Past (Living In The Past)”

“Sossity Waiting (Sossity: You’re A Woman / Reasons For Waiting)”

“Bungle (Bungle In The Jungle)”

“We Used To Bach (We Used To Know / Bach Prelude C Major)”

“Farm, The Fourway (Farm On The Freeway)”

“Songs And Horses (Songs From The Wood / Heavy Horses)”

“Only The Giving (Wond’ring Aloud)”

“Loco (Locomotive Breath)”

“Pass The Bottle (A Christmas Song)”

“Velvet Gold (Velvet Green)”

“Ring Out These Bells (Ring Out, Solstice Bells)”

“Aquafugue (Aqualung)”