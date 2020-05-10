IAN PAICE Reflects On Late Great LITTLE RICHARD In New Video - "He Created Some Of The Best Rock 'N Roll Songs Ever"

Drummer Ian Paice (Deep Purple, Whitesnake) shares his feelings on the passing of Little Richard in the video below.

Paice recalls meeting Little Richard many years ago,"I had the great pleasure of meeting him in the early '70s... we got backstage to see him and paid homage. He was wonderfully crazy."

Little Richard, a founding father of rock and roll whose fervent shrieks, flamboyant garb, and joyful, gender-bending persona embodied the spirit and sound of that new art form, died Saturday, May 9. He was 87. The musician’s son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the pioneer’s death to Rolling Stone, but said the cause of death was unknown.

Starting with “Tutti Frutti” in 1956, Little Richard cut a series of unstoppable hits – “Long Tall Sally” and “Rip It Up” that same year, “Lucille” in 1957, and “Good Golly Miss Molly” in 1958 – driven by his simple, pumping piano, gospel-influenced vocal exclamations and sexually charged (often gibberish) lyrics.

Little Richard received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993, one year after releasing his final studio album. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1986, and officially stopped performing in 2013.

