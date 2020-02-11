IAN PARRY Shares Title Track From Upcoming In Flagrante Delicto Album

Metal Mind Productions has announced the release of the fifth solo album by Ian Parry, entitled In Flagrante Delicto. The title track is streaming below.

The album is scheduled for worldwide release on February 21 and includes ten hypnotic catchy modern power rock synthesizer/guitar/vocal based songs in a diverse style ranging from YES style synthesizer atmospheres, to Whitesnake/ Foreigner classic rock and a hint of Rammstein, together with a commercial heart felt Bad English/Peter Gabriel style ballad.

In Flagrante Delicto deals with the issue of plastic and toxic waste very much in the mainstream media at present and a subject Ian holds very close to his heart. Find an audio preview below.

After spending more than a decade (co-) writing and compiling songs to best illustrate this serious issue, Ian sings out a passionate message from the heart, but still retains the creative edge for a little fantasy for his fans. Ian’s wish is simply to make more people aware of what’s happening in his own way via music, with the talent and support of incredible musicians: guitarists - Stephan Lill (Vanden Plas) and co-writer; Patrick Rondat; drummers - Casey Grillo (Kamelot), Imre Daun (Brian Robertson Band), Andreas Lill & Gary King; bass guitarists - Barend Courbois (Blind Guardian, Tank), Torsten Reichert; keyboard player & co-songwriter - Jeroen van der Wiel, plus many more.

As an established singer in the world of rock and metal with worldwide sales exceeding 200,000, Ian Parry’s almost 40 year career being with his first professional band Mono Pacific in 1981 has given him the opportunity to work with many well-known artists such as Kamelot, Elegy, Ayreon, Mob Rules, Royal Hunt, Vengeance, Hammerhead, Valencia, Infinity Overture, Crystal Tears, Von Baltzer & his self-produced 5-album epic rock metal concept Consortium Project.

Produced by Ian, In Flagrante Delicto has been masterfully mixed by Swedish engineer/producer Martin Kronlund (Hammerfall/ Firewind/ Rock Emporium).

In Flagrante Delicto opens a new chapter in Ian’s phenomenal career combining passion, true facts and raw power in a modern synthesizer / guitar based melodic rock album.

Tracklisting:

"Spaceman"

"Travellers (Across The Unknown Universe)"

"In Flagrante Delicto"

"Fool’s Paradise"

"Impulse"

"Ingenious"

"Wish"

"Fly"

"The Day We Stop Dreaming"

"So Far So Good"

"In Flagrante Delicto" video:

Audio preview: