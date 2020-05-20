IAN PARRY Streaming New Track “Travellers (Across The Unknown Universe)”

In Flagrante Delicto, fifth solo album by Ian Parry (Elegy), was released in late February. The album includes ten hypnotic catchy modern power rock synthesizer/guitar/vocal based songs in a diverse style ranging from Yes style synthesizer atmospheres, to Whitesnake/ Foreigner classic rock and a hint of Rammstein together with a commercial heart felt Bad English/Peter Gabriel style ballad.

Ian Parry comments: “This is a fictional story of a race of people whose origins were uncannily similar to mankind. They travelled across the universe searching for a better home and settled on planet earth. Through the centuries their origins and ways to preserve nature now are all forgotten. Only a circular stone tablet remains to this day, containing written predictions of a future on the brink of destruction caused not by war, but by harmful man-made plastics releasing deadly toxics. The final prediction was “our destiny is that only mankind processes the power to save humanity.”

Parry recently checked in with the following announcement:

"It is with great pleasure to announce five confirmed live dates for the Act of Crime Tour commencing in October 2020. The shows will include an all-star line-up and a 'Blast From The Past' selection of songs from my solo albums In Flagrante Delicto and Visions, plus the best of Rock Emporium, Consortium Project; Elegy, and a few special classic rock / metal tributes.

Any changes due to the unsettling circumstances we are experiencing, will be announced. Further details coming soon. Take care and stay safe."

Dates are as follows:

October

8 - P60 - Amstelveen, Netherlands

17 - Manifest - Hoorn, Netherlands

24 - Bell Air - Breda, Netherlands

25 - All Star Festival - Aarschot, Belgium

November

8 - Muziekcafe - Helmond, Netherlands

After spending more than a decade (co-) writing and compiling songs to best illustrate this serious issue, Ian sings out a passionate message from the heart, but still retains the creative edge for a little fantasy for his fans. Ian’s wish is simply to make more people aware of what’s happening in his own way via music, with the talent and support of incredible musicians: guitarists - Stephan Lill (Vanden Plas) and co-writer; Patrick Rondat; drummers - Casey Grillo (Kamelot), Imre Daun (Brian Robertson Band), Andreas Lill & Gary King; bass guitarists - Barend Courbois (Blind Guardian, Tank), Torsten Reichert; keyboard player & co-songwriter - Jeroen van der Wiel, plus many more.

As an established singer in the world of rock and metal with worldwide sales exceeding 200,000, Ian Parry’s almost 40 year career being with his first professional band Mono Pacific in 1981 has given him the opportunity to work with many well-known artists such as Kamelot, Elegy, Ayreon, Mob Rules, Royal Hunt, Vengeance, Hammerhead, Valencia, Infinity Overture, Crystal Tears, Von Baltzer & his self-produced 5-album epic rock metal concept Consortium Project.

Produced by Ian, In Flagrante Delicto has been masterfully mixed by Swedish engineer/producer Martin Kronlund (Hammerfall/ Firewind/ Rock Emporium). In Flagrante Delicto opens a new chapter in Ian’s phenomenal career combining passion, true facts and raw power in a modern synthesizer / guitar based melodic rock album.

"In Flagrante Delicto" video:

Audio preview: