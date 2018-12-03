IATT (I AM THE TRIREME) Sign With Black Lion Records, Releases Teaser For New Album

Philadelphia's progressive blackened death metal unit, IATT (I Am The Trireme) have signed with Swedish extreme metal label Black Lion Records. IATT will be releasing their forthcoming label debut in Spring of 2019.

IATT has put together a teaser trailer for their new album, Nomenclature, which can be seen below:

IATT had the following to say about joining the Black Lion roster:

"IATT is thrilled to announce our signing to Black Lion Records. We feel that we've found the right fit for us as a band to call home and are excited to work with and among a roster of incredible acts. IATT has been gearing up to expand our reach, and we feel that Black Lion Records is the right space for us to continue to grow and progress in our art."

"Throughout our career as musicians, IATT has been able to stay true to our roots while growing and pushing our sound as we mature. In the case of our forthcoming album, entitled Nomenclature, we are excited to expand on the seeds we planted with our 2018 EP St. Vitus Dance. Much like it's predecessor; Nomenclature focuses and expands on the themes of mysticism and dark nature surrounding primitive medicine circa 1700. The worlds of science and the occult/superstition weren't very far from each other, and at times became interwoven in an effort to unravel the secrets of the human body. Ghastly practices, diseases mistaken for malevolent forces, and the horrors of crude medicine set the backdrop for an onslaught of fast paced, complex, and grandiose epicness from IATT. We are thrilled to deliver to our listeners an even grander, more intense album full of punishing riffs crafted with scalpel-like precision. An ink black blend of extreme metal that envelopes, Nomenclature is sure to have you hooked."

Black Lion owner Oliver comments:

"While growing at very fast phase, it's important to know when to branch out and step outside of your comfort area, and for us it started as a slow building process branching out to the US, with bands already like Northwind Wolves, Hinayana and Sun Speaker it was time to add another brick to the ever growing US adventure, and we are beyond excited to work with such a great band like IATT. We are certain it will help in our US endeavours. IATT will be releasing their new album with us in 2019. Black Lion has always been about the dark extreme side of metal and IATT fits right in!"

