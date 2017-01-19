ICARUS WITCH Shuffle Lineup, In Advance Of AMORPHIS Show And New Album

Pittsburgh melodic metal band Icarus Witch has been laying low, but they’re returning to stage and studio in 2017 - with a few significant changes.



Following the release of their ​Roses On White Lace EP in 2005, ​Icarus Witch​ went on a 10-year sprint of recording and performing worldwide. In 2016, after five albums and multiple tours, the band decided to pump the breaks briefly to regroup. Founding member and bassist Jason Myers moved to [where else] Salem, Massachusetts on a spiritual retreat and the band put shows and recording on hold.



During the hiatus, guitarist / producer Dave Watson (who’d been with Icarus Witch in some capacity since 2010) saw his career doing TV audio for the WWE take off. He also became more involved with his role as the guitarist and producer for the band Argus. In order to allow Icarus Witch to move forward it was amicably decided that Dave would step down from his current role in Icarus Witch to honor his other work obligations while the band ramps up writing, recording and performing commitments of their own.



The core of Icarus Witch (Myers, lead guitarist Quinn Lukas and vocalist Christopher Shaner) has remained intact for the past seven years and it’s with great enthusiasm that they announce Justin Walker as the band’s full-time drummer. Justin has performed with the band several times including opening stints for Kamelot, Jake E. Lee and Saving Abel. He will be behind the kit when Icarus Witch returns as a four-piece for ​their first show in two years​ in support of Amorphis and Swallow The Sun at the Rex Theater in Pittsburgh on March 19th. Walker is also working with the band in the writing phase of the upcoming sixth studio album, tentatively scheduled for a late-summer release.